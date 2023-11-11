Two explosions heard in center of Ukrainian capital, Kyiv: AFP

2023-11-11 | 02:13
0min
Two explosions heard in center of Ukrainian capital, Kyiv: AFP

Powerful explosions were heard Saturday morning in central Kyiv shortly after air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital, which is regularly subjected to Russian missile strikes, according to Agence France-Presse. 

The city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, stated on Telegram, "According to initial information, air defenses were activated against ballistic weapons. The alert continues; seek shelter." 

AFP  
 

