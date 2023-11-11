FBI Seizes Phones and Electronic Devices of New York Mayor in Campaign Finance Probe

Members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have seized the phones and electronic devices of New York City Mayor Eric Adams as part of a federal investigation into the source of funding for his election campaign, according to one of his lawyers on Friday.

These seized items will be used in an investigation aimed at determining whether Adams conspired with the Turkish government and Turkish citizens during his 2021 mayoral campaign.



Boyd Johnson, the campaign's lawyer, stated in a statement sent to AFP on Monday evening, "The Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted the mayor following an event. The mayor immediately responded to the FBI's request and handed over electronic devices."

AFP