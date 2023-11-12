News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron condemns “unbearable resurgence of anti-Semitism”
World News
2023-11-12 | 02:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Macron condemns “unbearable resurgence of anti-Semitism”
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned in a message published on Saturday evening the "unbearable resurgence of rampant anti-Semitism," considering that "France, where our Jewish citizens feel fear, is not France."
In the letter published by “Le Parisien” Macron wrote, "France, where our Jewish citizens feel fear, is not France. France, where French people feel fear because of their religion or origin, is not France."
This stance was expressed on the eve of the "Great Civil March," which, according to Macron, should demonstrate France's unity behind its values and universality.
The Élysée Palace mentioned that the President intends to address the French before this demonstration scheduled for Sunday in Paris at the invitation of the heads of the National Assembly and the Senate, Yaël Braun-Pivet and Gérard Larcher.
The number of anti-semitic incidents in France has increased since the attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7th and the Israeli military response that followed. France recorded more than 1,200 cases in one month.
Macron emphasized that "France must remain united behind its values and universality, united for itself, for implementing its project, and working for peace and security for everyone in the Middle East."
In his message to all French citizens, Macron was careful not to repeat the harsh statements made on Friday when, during an interview with the BBC, he urged Benjamin Netanyahu's government to stop the bombings that kill civilians.
Macron said, "The terrorist attack on October 7th required an armed response from Israel. Israel, as I have said from the first day, has the right to defend itself."
He continued, "This defense must be accompanied by the resumption of political dialogue and ensuring the protection of civilians and hostages in Gaza who cannot pay for their lives as the bloody madness of terrorists." He recalled his call for an "immediate humanitarian truce leading to ceasefire."
AFP
World News
Emmanuel Macron
France
Anti-Semitism
Gaza
Israel
Jews
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-08
France considers improving Gaza's humanitarian situation is in everyone's interest, 'including Israel'
Middle East News
2023-11-08
France considers improving Gaza's humanitarian situation is in everyone's interest, 'including Israel'
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
France urges Israel and Egypt to open humanitarian corridor out of Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-14
France urges Israel and Egypt to open humanitarian corridor out of Gaza
0
World News
2023-11-11
Macron urges Israel to halt Gaza bombing, expresses concern over civilian casualties
World News
2023-11-11
Macron urges Israel to halt Gaza bombing, expresses concern over civilian casualties
0
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:43
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement
World News
11:43
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement
0
World News
09:41
FBI Seizes Phones and Electronic Devices of New York Mayor in Campaign Finance Probe
World News
09:41
FBI Seizes Phones and Electronic Devices of New York Mayor in Campaign Finance Probe
0
World News
09:28
Paris Mosque Dean Calls for End to Accusations of Anti-Semitism Against Muslims
World News
09:28
Paris Mosque Dean Calls for End to Accusations of Anti-Semitism Against Muslims
0
World News
2023-11-11
Two explosions heard in center of Ukrainian capital, Kyiv: AFP
World News
2023-11-11
Two explosions heard in center of Ukrainian capital, Kyiv: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Sirens sound in Qiryat Shemona, Israeli towns adjacent to Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Sirens sound in Qiryat Shemona, Israeli towns adjacent to Southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-09
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
Lebanon News
2023-11-09
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-16
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
2023-08-16
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:35
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
Lebanon News
10:35
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:41
Escalation in the Middle East: Hezbollah's Operations and the Rising Tensions with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
08:41
Escalation in the Middle East: Hezbollah's Operations and the Rising Tensions with Israel
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:03
Israel Halts Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Amidst Complexity and Conditions
News Bulletin Reports
09:03
Israel Halts Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Amidst Complexity and Conditions
4
Middle East News
07:31
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit addresses Gaza crisis: Here are some of the speeches' highlights
Middle East News
07:31
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit addresses Gaza crisis: Here are some of the speeches' highlights
5
Lebanon News
07:53
Naval Patrol Thwarts Illegal Migration Attempt, Rescues 18 Syrian Nationals off Tripoli Coast
Lebanon News
07:53
Naval Patrol Thwarts Illegal Migration Attempt, Rescues 18 Syrian Nationals off Tripoli Coast
6
Middle East News
12:08
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference
Middle East News
12:08
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference
7
Middle East News
04:23
UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties
Middle East News
04:23
UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties
8
World News
11:43
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement
World News
11:43
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More