Macron condemns "unbearable resurgence of anti-Semitism"

2023-11-12 | 02:40
Macron condemns "unbearable resurgence of anti-Semitism"
2min
Macron condemns “unbearable resurgence of anti-Semitism”

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned in a message published on Saturday evening the "unbearable resurgence of rampant anti-Semitism," considering that "France, where our Jewish citizens feel fear, is not France."

In the letter published by “Le Parisien” Macron wrote, "France, where our Jewish citizens feel fear, is not France. France, where French people feel fear because of their religion or origin, is not France." 

This stance was expressed on the eve of the "Great Civil March," which, according to Macron, should demonstrate France's unity behind its values and universality.

The Élysée Palace mentioned that the President intends to address the French before this demonstration scheduled for Sunday in Paris at the invitation of the heads of the National Assembly and the Senate, Yaël Braun-Pivet and Gérard Larcher.

The number of anti-semitic incidents in France has increased since the attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7th and the Israeli military response that followed. France recorded more than 1,200 cases in one month. 

Macron emphasized that "France must remain united behind its values and universality, united for itself, for implementing its project, and working for peace and security for everyone in the Middle East."

In his message to all French citizens, Macron was careful not to repeat the harsh statements made on Friday when, during an interview with the BBC, he urged Benjamin Netanyahu's government to stop the bombings that kill civilians.

Macron said, "The terrorist attack on October 7th required an armed response from Israel. Israel, as I have said from the first day, has the right to defend itself."

He continued, "This defense must be accompanied by the resumption of political dialogue and ensuring the protection of civilians and hostages in Gaza who cannot pay for their lives as the bloody madness of terrorists." He recalled his call for an "immediate humanitarian truce leading to ceasefire."

AFP
 

Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement
LBCI Previous

