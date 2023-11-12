Moscow accuses Kyiv of launching many attacks on two border regions

World News
2023-11-12 | 07:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Moscow accuses Kyiv of launching many attacks on two border regions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Moscow accuses Kyiv of launching many attacks on two border regions

Moscow accused Kyiv on Sunday of launching a series of attacks on the Russian regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, located on the border with Ukraine, causing damage to a train and injuring one person.

A Russian investigative body announced an inquiry into a Ukrainian strike that resulted in the injury of a civilian in a village near the border in the Bryansk region. However, it did not specify when this attack occurred.
 

World News

Russia

Attack

Russian

Strike

Injuries

Damage

Ukraine

War

LBCI Next
EU trying to push Russia out of Central Asia: Lavrov
Macron condemns “unbearable resurgence of anti-Semitism”
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-30

Ukraine army announces strike of Russian air defense system in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-10-27

Russia accuses Ukraine of launching drone attack on nuclear power station without causing damage

LBCI
World News
2023-10-22

Six Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Warehouse

LBCI
World News
2023-09-28

Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:00

US, Japan, S. Korea defense ministers agree to share N. Korea missile data

LBCI
World News
08:24

EU trying to push Russia out of Central Asia: Lavrov

LBCI
World News
02:40

Macron condemns “unbearable resurgence of anti-Semitism”

LBCI
World News
11:43

Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Generations of Displacement: The Ongoing Struggle of Palestinian Refugees on Their Own Land

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-07

The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Peacekeepers on high alert: UNIFIL's vigilance in monitoring border activities after tensions between Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-20

Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases

LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
12:08

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference

LBCI
World News
11:43

Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal

LBCI
Middle East News
11:50

Syrian and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Gaza and Unity on the Sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit

LBCI
Middle East News
02:12

Jordan announces airdrop of urgent medical aid to Gaza for the second time

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More