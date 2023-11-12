EU trying to push Russia out of Central Asia: Lavrov

2023-11-12 | 08:24
EU trying to push Russia out of Central Asia: Lavrov
0min
EU trying to push Russia out of Central Asia: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the European Union is attempting to "push out" his country of Central Asia, but he emphasized that such an effort "will not succeed."

Lavrov said in an interview with state television, "The European Union does not hide its intention to press us in every possible way and to push us out of Central Asia and the southern Caucasus."
 

