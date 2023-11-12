News
EU trying to push Russia out of Central Asia: Lavrov
World News
2023-11-12 | 08:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU trying to push Russia out of Central Asia: Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the European Union is attempting to "push out" his country of Central Asia, but he emphasized that such an effort "will not succeed."
Lavrov said in an interview with state television, "The European Union does not hide its intention to press us in every possible way and to push us out of Central Asia and the southern Caucasus."
World News
EU
Europe
Russian
Russia
Asia
Lavrov
