US, Japan, S. Korea defense ministers agree to share N. Korea missile data

World News
2023-11-12 | 09:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US, Japan, S. Korea defense ministers agree to share N. Korea missile data
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US, Japan, S. Korea defense ministers agree to share N. Korea missile data

Defense ministers from the United States, South Korea, and Japan have agreed to activate the sharing of data regarding North Korea's missile launches next month, according to statements from the allied countries.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is visiting Seoul for annual security talks, met with his South Korean counterpart, while Japanese Defense Minister joined the meeting online.
 

World News

US

Japan

South Korea

Defense

North Korea

Missile

Data

LBCI Next
Macron condemns “unbearable resurgence of anti-Semitism”
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-18

US, Japan , South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-18

The United States, Japan and South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip

LBCI
World News
2023-11-05

Russia successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:16

US Sullivan says nine Americans still missing after Hamas attack

LBCI
World News
08:24

EU trying to push Russia out of Central Asia: Lavrov

LBCI
World News
07:16

Moscow accuses Kyiv of launching many attacks on two border regions

LBCI
World News
02:40

Macron condemns “unbearable resurgence of anti-Semitism”

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-11

Saudi Crown Prince advocates peace through ending Israeli occupation, cessation of military operations

LBCI
World News
2023-10-13

Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad

LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

Israel to sell its David's Sling anti-missile system to Finland

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-19

US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal

LBCI
Middle East News
02:54

Israeli jets strike infrastructure sites in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
02:12

Jordan announces airdrop of urgent medical aid to Gaza for the second time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region

LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

Israel to sell its David's Sling anti-missile system to Finland

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Hamas health official says Israel strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More