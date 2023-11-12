News
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Fighting rages in Kidal between Malian army and rebels
2023-11-12 | 14:47
Fighting rages in Kidal between Malian army and rebels
Fighting has resumed between the Malian army and Tuareg rebels in the Kidal region, the stronghold of the separatists, according to military officials.
Kidal
Military
Army
Rebels
Mali
Malian
Fighting
