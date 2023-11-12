Fighting rages in Kidal between Malian army and rebels

World News
2023-11-12 | 14:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Fighting rages in Kidal between Malian army and rebels
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Fighting rages in Kidal between Malian army and rebels

Fighting has resumed between the Malian army and Tuareg rebels in the Kidal region, the stronghold of the separatists, according to military officials.

World News

Kidal

Military

Army

Rebels

Mali

Malian

Fighting

LBCI Next
Moscow accuses Kyiv of launching many attacks on two border regions
Macron condemns “unbearable resurgence of anti-Semitism”
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:56

Macron to Netanyahu: I did not intend to accuse Israel of intentionally harming civilians

LBCI
World News
14:47

Fighting rages in Kidal between Malian army and rebels

LBCI
World News
14:23

Many killed and displaced due to Somalia floods

LBCI
Middle East News
13:49

Death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,180

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:23

Many killed and displaced due to Somalia floods

LBCI
Middle East News
11:16

US Sullivan says nine Americans still missing after Hamas attack

LBCI
World News
09:00

US, Japan, S. Korea defense ministers agree to share N. Korea missile data

LBCI
World News
08:24

EU trying to push Russia out of Central Asia: Lavrov

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07

Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-11

Israel Halts Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Amidst Complexity and Conditions

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

At least 19 Palestinians killed in latest Jabalia attack: Interior Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

German Chancellor announces rejection of 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:31

Five US service members killed in Mediterranean Sea crash

LBCI
Middle East News
02:54

Israeli jets strike infrastructure sites in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
02:12

Jordan announces airdrop of urgent medical aid to Gaza for the second time

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More