Finland considers closing its border crossings with Russia

2023-11-14
Finland considers closing its border crossings with Russia
Finland considers closing its border crossings with Russia

Finland has announced that it is considering restricting the movement of traffic across its borders with Russia or even closing the crossing points between the two countries after an increase in the number of illegal immigrants entering the country. 

The Finnish Prime Minister has argued that Russia deliberately allows migrants to cross the borders into his country without valid documents, considering it an attempt to undermine the stability of Finland.
 

