News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kel ElHob Kel ElGharam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Finland considers closing its border crossings with Russia
World News
2023-11-14 | 11:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Finland considers closing its border crossings with Russia
Finland has announced that it is considering restricting the movement of traffic across its borders with Russia or even closing the crossing points between the two countries after an increase in the number of illegal immigrants entering the country.
The Finnish Prime Minister has argued that Russia deliberately allows migrants to cross the borders into his country without valid documents, considering it an attempt to undermine the stability of Finland.
World News
Finland
Border
Russian
Russia
Next
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron appointed foreign secretary
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-18
Lithuania Closes Border Crossings Amidst Concerns Over Russian Mercenary Group
World News
2023-08-18
Lithuania Closes Border Crossings Amidst Concerns Over Russian Mercenary Group
0
World News
2023-11-08
Car bombing kills Russian-backed politician in eastern Ukraine
World News
2023-11-08
Car bombing kills Russian-backed politician in eastern Ukraine
0
World News
2023-11-07
Ukrainian forces prepare for third Russian attack on Avdiivka
World News
2023-11-07
Ukrainian forces prepare for third Russian attack on Avdiivka
0
World News
2023-11-07
Russian army says destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in Crimea
World News
2023-11-07
Russian army says destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in Crimea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:48
Biden confirms that Washington is not trying to decouple from China
World News
12:48
Biden confirms that Washington is not trying to decouple from China
0
World News
10:43
Russia intensifies its attacks: Zelenskiy
World News
10:43
Russia intensifies its attacks: Zelenskiy
0
World News
08:21
Chinese President leaves Beijing to meet Biden on sidelines of APEC summit
World News
08:21
Chinese President leaves Beijing to meet Biden on sidelines of APEC summit
0
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
0
Middle East News
06:40
Gaza hospitals in peril: WHO reports 22 out of 36 hospitals non-functional
Middle East News
06:40
Gaza hospitals in peril: WHO reports 22 out of 36 hospitals non-functional
0
World News
2023-11-10
Turkey's defense of Hamas complicates relationship with the European Union
World News
2023-11-10
Turkey's defense of Hamas complicates relationship with the European Union
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
2
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
4
Lebanon News
05:05
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Lebanon News
05:05
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
Lebanon News
05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
6
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:54
LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
05:54
LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa
8
Middle East News
03:48
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
Middle East News
03:48
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More