Canadian Prime Minister urges a halt to the "killing of children" in Gaza

2023-11-15 | 07:19
High views
Canadian Prime Minister urges a halt to the &quot;killing of children&quot; in Gaza
2min
Canadian Prime Minister urges a halt to the "killing of children" in Gaza

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Israel to exercise "maximum restraint," emphasizing the urgent need to halt the killing of "women, children, and infants" in the ongoing war between the Israeli state and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
 
Trudeau's remarks came just before the Israeli military's incursion into the Al Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in the Palestinian territory.

The Canadian Prime Minister urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to practice "maximum restraint." In statements on Tuesday night, he said, "The humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, especially the suffering we see at the Al Shifa hospital and its surroundings."

He continued, "The world is watching through television screens, on social media platforms; we hear testimonies from doctors, family members, survivors, and children who have lost their families. The world witnesses the killing of women, children, and infants. This must stop."

Netanyahu swiftly responded to Trudeau's comments.

On "X," he posted, "Israel is not the one targeting civilians, but Hamas has beheaded, burned, and killed civilians in the worst atrocities against Jews since the Holocaust." 

He added, "While Israel does everything in its power to keep civilians out of harm's way, Hamas does everything possible to keep them in harm's way," considering it the responsibility of "forces of civilization to support Israel in defeating the brutality of Hamas."


AFP
 

