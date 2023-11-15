Spain intends to work towards ‘recognition of the Palestinian state’

World News
2023-11-15 | 07:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain intends to work towards ‘recognition of the Palestinian state’
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Spain intends to work towards ‘recognition of the Palestinian state’

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on Israel Wednesday to put an end to the "blind killing of Palestinians" in the Gaza Strip, in his strongest criticism of the Israel since the outbreak of the war with Hamas.

While the socialist prime minister affirmed his support "for Israel" in its "response to the terrorist attack" carried out by the movement on October 7, he pledged that his new government would "work in Europe and in Spain to recognize the Palestinian state."

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Spain

Pedro Sanchez

Prime Minister

Palestinian State

Gaza

Israel

LBCI Next
Iran calls on the UN to take ‘immediate steps’ to provide aid to Gaza
Canadian Prime Minister urges a halt to the "killing of children" in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:45

Gaza Health Ministry debunks US-Israeli narrative

LBCI
World News
09:45

Belize cuts diplomatic relations with Israel over Gaza bombing

LBCI
World News
07:19

Canadian Prime Minister urges a halt to the "killing of children" in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

The Islamic Jihad movement announces "shooting down Israeli drone" in the Gaza Strip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:34

Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
World News
11:43

The White House denies Washington's "approval" of Israeli raid in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
World News
09:45

Belize cuts diplomatic relations with Israel over Gaza bombing

LBCI
Middle East News
09:40

Iran calls on the UN to take ‘immediate steps’ to provide aid to Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-05

Israeli raid on Al-Risala Scout team: Injuries reported on route to Hezbollah site

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
World News
12:34

Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:43

The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days

LBCI
Middle East News
02:09

Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach

LBCI
Middle East News
04:14

French judiciary issues arrest warrant against Syrian president in chemical attacks case: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More