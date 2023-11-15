Belize cuts diplomatic relations with Israel over Gaza bombing

Belize announced on Tuesday the severance of its diplomatic relations with Israel due to its continuous bombardment of the Gaza Strip since Hamas launched an attack on the country on October 7.



The government of the Central American nation, situated in the Americas, said in a statement that it had "withdrawn" accreditation from the Israeli embassy in the capital, Belmopan. It suspended "all activities" of Israel's representative, with the decision taking effect "immediately."



The statement attributed this move to the killing of "innocent civilians" in Gaza, where intensive Israeli airstrikes have killed over 11,320 people, the majority of whom are civilians, including 4,650 children, according to the Hamas government.



Belize becomes the second country in Latin America to declare the severance of its diplomatic relations with Israel since the start of the war, following Bolivia on November 1.



In contrast, Colombia, Chile, and Honduras have summoned their ambassadors from Israel for consultations.





AFP