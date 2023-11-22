Finland to close all its border crossings with Russia except one

2023-11-22 | 12:40
Finland to close all its border crossings with Russia except one
Finland to close all its border crossings with Russia except one

The Prime Minister of Finland has announced that the country will close all its border crossings with Russia, except for one crossing in the northern region. This decision comes in response to a large influx of migrants, with the PM accusing Moscow of deliberately pushing them toward its borders.
 

World News

Finland

Russia

Russian

