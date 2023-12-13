Biden meets with families of US hostages held in Gaza

2023-12-13 | 11:24
Biden meets with families of US hostages held in Gaza
Biden meets with families of US hostages held in Gaza

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden is set to meet with the families of American hostages held in the Gaza Strip, according to a senior official in the US administration. 

The official, who insisted on not disclosing their identity, stated that this meeting marks the first direct encounter between the US president and the family members of hostages detained by the Hamas movement during the unprecedented attack launched against Israel on October 7.

