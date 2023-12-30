US approves sale of artillery shells to Israel, bypassing Congressional review

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced on Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved the sale of 155mm artillery shells and related equipment to Israel without congressional review.



The Pentagon added that Blinken specified an emergency necessitating the immediate sale of this ammunition to Israel, thereby suspending the congressional review condition for the deal.



The sale comes at a time when Israel intensifies its attack on the Gaza Strip. The United States is urging Israel to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza as much as possible and has called on it to ease the pace of the war in the coming weeks.



The Pentagon stated that Israel requested the addition of valves and detonation capsules to a previous request for 155mm shells, bringing the deal's total value to $147.5 million.



This is the second time this month that the Biden administration has bypassed congressional review to sell weapons to Israel. On December 9th, the administration used emergency powers to allow the sale of about 14,000 tank shells to Israel.



Reuters