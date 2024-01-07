News
Japan's foreign minister pledges continued support for Ukraine
World News
2024-01-07 | 09:47
Japan's foreign minister pledges continued support for Ukraine
Foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa pledged Japan's continued support for Ukraine as she visited Kyiv on Sunday in the midst of the country's invasion by Russia.
"Japan is determined to continue to support Ukraine so that peace can return to Ukraine," Kamikawa said through an interpreter at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Kamikawa arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit and was forced to hold a news conference in a shelter due an air alert.
Reuters
World News
Japan
Foreign
Minister
Support
Ukraine
Next
Blinken continues his regional tour in Jordan to discuss the Gaza war
Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken
Previous
