Foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa pledged Japan's continued support for Ukraine as she visited Kyiv on Sunday in the midst of the country's invasion by Russia.



"Japan is determined to continue to support Ukraine so that peace can return to Ukraine," Kamikawa said through an interpreter at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Minister Dmytro Kuleba.



Kamikawa arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit and was forced to hold a news conference in a shelter due an air alert.





Reuters