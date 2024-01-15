Primary Republican elections in Iowa test Trump's Presidential candidacy chances

2024-01-15 | 06:42
Primary Republican elections in Iowa test Trump's Presidential candidacy chances

The Republican Party's primary elections in Iowa kick off on Monday, amid sub-zero temperatures, marking the first major test to determine whether the front-runner, Donald Trump, can overcome his opponents Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. 

The former president, leading in polls, is expected to win the first voting process in the country, held in the Midwestern state. This victory would secure his nomination as the Republican candidate to face Democratic President Joe Biden in November. 

However, Iowa voters face the coldest campaign conditions in recent history, with snowstorms and extreme winds expected in some areas, accompanied by temperatures dropping to -42 degrees Celsius. These harsh weather conditions are likely to impact voter turnout. 

Both Trump, Haley, and DeSantis were forced to cancel their campaign appearances in the final stage due to the extreme weather conditions. 

Addressing supporters in Indianola, South Des Moines, Trump, after canceling three weekend rallies, urged them to "brave the weather and go out and save America." 

Later, in a recorded message on his social media platform "Truth Social," he stated, "Together we're going to make history, but you have to show up." 

Despite appearing strong, the former president faces four legal charges since his last candidacy and is preparing for a potential collapse of his business empire in New York due to a civil fraud trial. 

Political analyst Alex Avetoom, who worked on Republican John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, stated, "If DeSantis's massive ground effort, coupled with a recent Haley surge, can drag Trump under 50 percent by several points, that will be the first meaningful sign that Trump can be defeated." 

He added, " However, this paradigm-shifting reality -- that Trump could be defeated -- happens if, and only if, the rest of the field consolidates behind one anti-Trump candidate." 

AFP  
 

Republican Party

Elections

Iowa

Donald Trump

Nikki Haley

Ron DeSantis

US

