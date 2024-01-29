North Korea Conducts Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile Test: Official Media

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a test launch of submarine-launched cruise missiles, according to official media reports, amid escalating tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang. Pyongyang has accelerated weapon tests this year, including what it termed the "underwater nuclear weapon system," in addition to a solid-fuel, hypersonic ballistic missile.

The North Korean state news agency reported that "cruise missiles flew in the sky above the East Sea... to strike the targeted island" on Sunday. The agency noted that the missiles were of the "Pukguksong-3" model, adding that Kim Jong-un "directed" the launch operation.