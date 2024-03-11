News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Ramadan
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
At least 50 hurt after LATAM's Boeing 787 to Auckland 'drops' mid-flight
World News
2024-03-11 | 12:11
High views
Share
Share
3
min
At least 50 hurt after LATAM's Boeing 787 to Auckland 'drops' mid-flight
At least 50 people were hurt when a Boeing 787 operated by LATAM Airlines dropped abruptly mid-flight from Sydney to Auckland on Monday, according to the airline and a New Zealand health service organisation that treated the injured.
The aircraft experienced a strong shake and as a result 10 passengers and three cabin crew members were taken to a hospital, the South American carrier said as it investigates the cause.
The flight with 263 passengers and nine cabin crew members landed at Auckland airport as scheduled on Monday afternoon.
One person is in a serious condition while the rest suffered mild-to-moderate injuries, a spokesperson for Hato Hone St John, which treated roughly 50 people at the airport, said.
"The plane, unannounced, just dropped. I mean it dropped unlike anything I've ever experienced on any kind of minor turbulence, and people were thrown out of their seats, hit the top of the roof of the plane, throwing down the aisles," passenger Brian Jokat told the BBC.
The cause of the apparent sudden change in trajectory of flight LA800 could not be ascertained immediately. Safety experts say most airplane accidents are caused by a cocktail of factors that need to be thoroughly investigated.
"Some of the roof panels were broken from people being thrown up and knocking through the plastic roof panels in the aisle ways. And there was blood coming from several people's heads." Jokat, who was not injured in the incident, said.
He said passengers who were doctors on the plane provided bandages and neck braces for people who were severely injured.
The eight-year-old Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, was on its way to Santiago via Auckland.
LATAM Airlines said a new flight to Chile will depart from Auckland on Tuesday.
In 2008, dozens of people were injured when another wide-body jet, an Airbus 330 operated by Qantas Airways, dropped sharply because of faulty readings from a flight data computer while heading for Perth in Australia.
Boeing said it was working to gather more information and will provide any support to the airline. The US Federal Aviation Administration and the National Safety Board did not immediately respond to requests for comments.
Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday the US Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into 737 MAX mid-air cabin-panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight in January.
Boeing shares were down about 4 percent in US morning trading.
Reuters
World News
Boeing 787
LATAM Airlines
Sydney
Auckland
New Zealand
Injured
Next
Russian embassy in US in contact with State Department ahead of elections
Ramadan Commencement: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE Declare Monday as First Day
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-10
Three civilians killed and 12 injured in Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine
World News
2024-03-10
Three civilians killed and 12 injured in Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine
0
World News
2024-03-01
Indian Police: Four injured in cafe explosion in Bengaluru
World News
2024-03-01
Indian Police: Four injured in cafe explosion in Bengaluru
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29
New Zealand lists Hamas as terrorist group, sanctions 'extremist' Israeli settlers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29
New Zealand lists Hamas as terrorist group, sanctions 'extremist' Israeli settlers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,514 Palestinians killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,514 Palestinians killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:18
Zelenskyy: Kyiv is building 'more than a thousand kilometers' of defensive fortifications
World News
15:18
Zelenskyy: Kyiv is building 'more than a thousand kilometers' of defensive fortifications
0
World News
13:25
US hits al Shabaab fundraisers, money launderers with sanctions
World News
13:25
US hits al Shabaab fundraisers, money launderers with sanctions
0
World News
11:54
UN rights expert: Russia responsible for Navalny's death
World News
11:54
UN rights expert: Russia responsible for Navalny's death
0
World News
11:00
US tops global oil production for sixth straight year
World News
11:00
US tops global oil production for sixth straight year
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
0
World News
2024-03-09
Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024
World News
2024-03-09
Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024
0
World News
06:19
Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
World News
06:19
Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
0
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
3
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
6
Middle East News
07:13
Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah
Middle East News
07:13
Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah
7
Press Highlights
03:39
Berri and Le Drian held discussions to find a solution to the presidential crisis
Press Highlights
03:39
Berri and Le Drian held discussions to find a solution to the presidential crisis
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More