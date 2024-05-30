Slovenian Parliament to approve recognition of Palestinian state on Tuesday

World News
2024-05-30 | 11:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Slovenian Parliament to approve recognition of Palestinian state on Tuesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Slovenian Parliament to approve recognition of Palestinian state on Tuesday

The Slovenian Parliament will vote next Tuesday on officially recognizing the state of Palestine, following Spain, Ireland, and Norway, announced Parliament Speaker Urška Klakočar Zupančič.

She clarified during a press conference in Ljubljana on Thursday, "The session is scheduled for Tuesday starting at 16:00 (14:00 GMT)."

AFP 
 

World News

Middle East News

Slovenia

Palestine

Parliament

LBCI Next
US intends to boycott memorial ceremony to be held at UN for Iranian President
Saudi Foreign Minister expresses gratitude to European countries for recognizing state of Palestine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

Israel hopes Slovenian Parliament 'rejects' recognition of Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

Macron calls on Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authority in preparation for 'recognizing the state of Palestine'

LBCI
World News
2024-05-29

Saudi Foreign Minister expresses gratitude to European countries for recognizing state of Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28

Palestinian statehood: European Union divided as Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognize Palestine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:09

Iran's using gangs in Sweden to target Israel, other countries: Swedish Security Service

LBCI
World News
10:04

Three thousand people protest in Armenia to denounce Pashinyan's concession of land to Azerbaijan

LBCI
World News
09:39

Macron to host Biden on a state visit to France on June 8

LBCI
World News
07:00

Russia announces the downing of 13 Ukrainian drones

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-06

Biden takes part in G20 summit and absence of Russian and Chinese counterparts

LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
World News
10:04

Three thousand people protest in Armenia to denounce Pashinyan's concession of land to Azerbaijan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-17

Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:34

Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs

LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Middle East News
00:27

China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37

Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More