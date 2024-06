The South Korean National Security Council announced on Monday that Seoul would completely suspend a military agreement signed in 2018 to reduce tension with nuclear-armed Pyongyang after the latter sent hundreds of balloons filled with trash across the border.

Seoul had partially suspended the agreement last year after North Korea placed a spy satellite into orbit. However, the National Security Council stated that it would request the government to "completely suspend the implementation of the September 18 military agreement until mutual trust is restored between the Koreas."

AFP