Man suspected of hitting Danish PM to appear in court

2024-06-08 | 04:30
Man suspected of hitting Danish PM to appear in court
Man suspected of hitting Danish PM to appear in court

A man arrested for hitting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a Copenhagen square will appear before a judge Saturday who will decide if he will be kept in custody, police said.

"This morning, a 39-year-old man will be brought before the Copenhagen district court for questioning," police said on X, adding that the hearing was expected at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT).

