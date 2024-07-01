Mauritania's President Ghazouani wins re-election with 56.12% of the vote

2024-07-01 | 08:46
Mauritania&#39;s President Ghazouani wins re-election with 56.12% of the vote
Mauritania's President Ghazouani wins re-election with 56.12% of the vote

Mauritania's incumbent President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani has comfortably won re-election, receiving 56.12 percent of the vote in the first round of the presidential poll, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) said Monday.

Ghazouani placed well ahead of his main rival, anti-slavery activist Biram Dah Abeid, who won 22.10 percent and said Sunday he would not recognize the results of CENI.

AFP
 
 
 

World News

Mauritania

Elections

Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani

Re-election

Poll

Votes

