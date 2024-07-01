Nigeria's suicide bomb attack toll rises to 32: Vice President says

2024-07-01 | 12:37
LBCI
Nigeria&#39;s suicide bomb attack toll rises to 32: Vice President says
Nigeria's suicide bomb attack toll rises to 32: Vice President says

The death toll from a multiple suicide bomb attack in the northeastern Nigerian town of Gwoza over the weekend has risen to 32, the country's Vice President Kashim Shettima said on Monday.

"So far, 32 people lost their lives. Forty-two (injured) were brought from Gwoza," Shettima said, visiting a hospital in the Borno State capital Maiduguri where some of the wounded were being treated.

World News

Nigeria

Death Toll

Gwoza

Kashim Shettima

Bombing

Myanmar central bank denies UN report on weapons transactions
North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland
