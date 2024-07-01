News
Nigeria's suicide bomb attack toll rises to 32: Vice President says
World News
2024-07-01 | 12:37
Nigeria's suicide bomb attack toll rises to 32: Vice President says
The death toll from a multiple suicide bomb attack in the northeastern Nigerian town of Gwoza over the weekend has risen to 32, the country's Vice President Kashim Shettima said on Monday.
"So far, 32 people lost their lives. Forty-two (injured) were brought from Gwoza," Shettima said, visiting a hospital in the Borno State capital Maiduguri where some of the wounded were being treated.
AFP
World News
Nigeria
Death Toll
Gwoza
Kashim Shettima
Bombing
0
World News
15:10
Houthis say: We carried out 4 military operations targeting 4 ships linked to US, UK, and Israel
World News
15:10
Houthis say: We carried out 4 military operations targeting 4 ships linked to US, UK, and Israel
0
World News
14:33
US hopes to maintain 'close cooperation' with France after far-right win
World News
14:33
US hopes to maintain 'close cooperation' with France after far-right win
0
World News
13:37
US predicts no 'fundamental change' after Iran election
World News
13:37
US predicts no 'fundamental change' after Iran election
0
World News
11:01
Supreme Court rules on Trump immunity case, delaying trial
World News
11:01
Supreme Court rules on Trump immunity case, delaying trial
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-19
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-19
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-23
IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-06-23
IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP
0
Middle East News
2024-06-27
Israeli Public Prosecutor files indictment against Imam and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Middle East News
2024-06-27
Israeli Public Prosecutor files indictment against Imam and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:59
Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation
Lebanon News
09:59
Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation
2
Lebanon News
06:47
Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs
Lebanon News
06:47
Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs
3
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges
4
Lebanon News
04:44
UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:44
UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
8
World News
00:27
North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland
World News
00:27
North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland
