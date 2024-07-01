The death toll from a multiple suicide bomb attack in the northeastern Nigerian town of Gwoza over the weekend has risen to 32, the country's Vice President Kashim Shettima said on Monday.



"So far, 32 people lost their lives. Forty-two (injured) were brought from Gwoza," Shettima said, visiting a hospital in the Borno State capital Maiduguri where some of the wounded were being treated.



AFP