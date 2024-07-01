News
US hopes to maintain 'close cooperation' with France after far-right win
World News
2024-07-01 | 14:33
US hopes to maintain 'close cooperation' with France after far-right win
The United States said Monday that it expected to maintain its strong alliance with France despite the far-right's triumph in the first round of legislative elections.
"We have full confidence in France's democratic institution and processes, and we intend to continue our close cooperation with the French government across the full spectrum of foreign policy priorities," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
AFP
World News
United States
France
Elections
