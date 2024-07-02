Putin to meet with Xi and Erdoğan in Kazakhstan

World News
2024-07-02 | 11:03
High views
Putin to meet with Xi and Erdoğan in Kazakhstan
Putin to meet with Xi and Erdoğan in Kazakhstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday during a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Putin last met Xi in May when he visited China on his first foreign trip after being inaugurated for a fifth term as Russian president.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, international security, and defense organization established by China and Russia in 2001. 

The other full members are India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Turkey, though not a member, often takes part in its meetings as a "dialogue partner".

Reuters

World News

Vladimir Putin

Meeting

Kazakhstan

Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Turkey

China

Summit

