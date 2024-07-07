Polls open in second round of French parliament vote

Polling stations opened across mainland France on Sunday for a second round parliamentary vote that is expected to be won by far-right leader Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN).



While the anti-immigration, eurosceptic party may not win an outright majority, a hung parliament would leave a divided France in political limbo and weaken its international standing.



Voting began at 8:00 am (0600 GMT) and was to continue to 6:00 pm, or 8:00 pm in major cities, when voting estimates will be released.



