Polls open in second round of French parliament vote

2024-07-07
Polls open in second round of French parliament vote
Polls open in second round of French parliament vote

Polling stations opened across mainland France on Sunday for a second round parliamentary vote that is expected to be won by far-right leader Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN).

While the anti-immigration, eurosceptic party may not win an outright majority, a hung parliament would leave a divided France in political limbo and weaken its international standing.

Voting began at 8:00 am (0600 GMT) and was to continue to 6:00 pm, or 8:00 pm in major cities, when voting estimates will be released.

AFP

