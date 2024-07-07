French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday

2024-07-07 | 15:35
French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday
French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday

France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said he would offer his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday after his party failed to win a majority in parliamentary elections.

But he added that, if his resignation is refused, he was ready to remain in office "as long as duty demands", with the Paris Olympics due to begin in three weeks.

AFP

World News

France

Election

Prime Minister

Gabriel Attal

Polls

Far-Right

National Rally

Emmanuel Macron

