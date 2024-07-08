EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned Monday's strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv blamed on Russia, as he reiterated an urgent call for more air defense for Ukraine.



"Russia keeps ruthlessly targeting Ukrainian civilians. Today's air attacks have killed and wounded dozens, and destroyed Kyiv's largest children hospital, Okhmatdyt. Ukraine needs air defence now. All responsible for Russian war crimes will be held to account," Borrell posted on X.



AFP