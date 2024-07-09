News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Targeting hospitals in Ukraine is 'a war crime:' UN official says
World News
2024-07-09 | 10:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Targeting hospitals in Ukraine is 'a war crime:' UN official says
Targeting hospitals in Ukraine is a "war crime," a senior UN official told an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday, called in the wake of deadly strikes that Kyiv blamed on Russia.
"Intentionally directing attacks against a protected hospital is a war crime and perpetrators must be held to account... these incidents are part of a deeply concerning pattern of systemic attacks harming healthcare and other civilian infrastructure across Ukraine," said Joyce Msuya, acting under-secretary for humanitarian affairs.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Hospitals
War Crime
UN
Security Council
Kyiv
Russia
Next
Trump expects Biden to stay in presidential race
US' not ready to resume nuclear talks after Iran elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-23
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says
World News
2024-06-23
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says
0
World News
2024-07-08
Russian strikes on Ukraine 'particularly shocking:' UN chief
World News
2024-07-08
Russian strikes on Ukraine 'particularly shocking:' UN chief
0
World News
2024-07-08
Zelensky calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russian strikes
World News
2024-07-08
Zelensky calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russian strikes
0
World News
2024-07-08
UN 'strongly' condemns Russian strikes across Ukraine
World News
2024-07-08
UN 'strongly' condemns Russian strikes across Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:51
Biden to meet Zelensky at NATO summit on Thursday: White House
World News
14:51
Biden to meet Zelensky at NATO summit on Thursday: White House
0
World News
08:12
Biden NATO summit a chance to show voters, allies he can still lead
World News
08:12
Biden NATO summit a chance to show voters, allies he can still lead
0
World News
07:34
India PM Modi tells Putin 'war cannot solve problems'
World News
07:34
India PM Modi tells Putin 'war cannot solve problems'
0
World News
06:17
Zelenskyy: Modi's Moscow visit 'devastating' for peace efforts
World News
06:17
Zelenskyy: Modi's Moscow visit 'devastating' for peace efforts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school
0
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
0
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21
Gaza's Health Ministry: 35,647 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21
Gaza's Health Ministry: 35,647 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
2
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
3
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports
4
Lebanon News
06:30
Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock
Lebanon News
06:30
Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock
5
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
6
Middle East News
02:51
Satellite photos show Iran expanding missile production, sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
02:51
Satellite photos show Iran expanding missile production, sources tell Reuters
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
8
Lebanon News
09:55
Kataeb Party backs opposition roadmap amid presidential election urgency
Lebanon News
09:55
Kataeb Party backs opposition roadmap amid presidential election urgency
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More