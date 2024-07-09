Targeting hospitals in Ukraine is 'a war crime:' UN official says

2024-07-09 | 10:41
Targeting hospitals in Ukraine is 'a war crime:' UN official says

Targeting hospitals in Ukraine is a "war crime," a senior UN official told an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday, called in the wake of deadly strikes that Kyiv blamed on Russia.

"Intentionally directing attacks against a protected hospital is a war crime and perpetrators must be held to account... these incidents are part of a deeply concerning pattern of systemic attacks harming healthcare and other civilian infrastructure across Ukraine," said Joyce Msuya, acting under-secretary for humanitarian affairs.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Hospitals

War Crime

UN

Security Council

Kyiv

Russia

