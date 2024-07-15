Biden orders Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Homeland security chief

2024-07-15 | 15:14
Biden orders Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Homeland security chief

US President Joe Biden has ordered Secret Service protection for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the homeland security chief said Monday.

"In light of this weekend's events, the President has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection to Robert Kennedy Jr," Alejandro Mayorkas told journalists.

AFP
 

