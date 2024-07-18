Russia jails ex-US paratrooper for 13 years on drugs charges

2024-07-18 | 07:04
Russia jails ex-US paratrooper for 13 years on drugs charges
Russia jails ex-US paratrooper for 13 years on drugs charges

A former US paratrooper and rock musician detained in Russia more than a year ago on drugs charges was on Thursday sentenced to 13 years jail, Moscow's courts service said.

The city's Khamovnitchesky court sentenced Michael Travis Leake to "13 years' imprisonment in a strict regime colony" for selling illegal narcotics, the court service said in a post on Telegram.

AFP
 

