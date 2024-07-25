Trump urges quick end to war, return of hostages ahead of Netanyahu meeting

2024-07-25 | 08:09
Trump urges quick end to war, return of hostages ahead of Netanyahu meeting
Trump urges quick end to war, return of hostages ahead of Netanyahu meeting

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, one day before meeting Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, called for a quick end to its war with Hamas and a return of the hostages, adding that Israel has to better manage its "public relations."

The former president, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, also criticized those who protested the Israeli prime minister's speech to the US Congress, calling for a one-year jail sentence for desecrating the US flag.


Reuters

