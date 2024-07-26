Multiple Paris-London Eurostar trains cancelled after French rail sabotage

World News
2024-07-26 | 05:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Multiple Paris-London Eurostar trains cancelled after French rail sabotage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Multiple Paris-London Eurostar trains cancelled after French rail sabotage

Several Eurostar trains between Paris and London were canceled Friday after a massive sabotage attack on France's high-speed rail network, the company said.

"All trains departing and towards Paris will be diverted onto the normal line on Friday," Eurostar said on its website, meaning they will take an extra 90 minutes on a route that usually takes around two hours and 20 minutes.

AFP

World News

Eurostar

Trains

Paris

London

Sabotage

Attack

TGV

LBCI Next
Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US president
Zelenskyy hails Ukraine's Olympic athletes competing despite 'war of aggression'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:55

Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor

LBCI
World News
03:15

French high-speed rail attacks are 'sabotage': Source close to investigation

LBCI
World News
2024-07-18

Man shot after attacking police officer with knife in Paris: police source

LBCI
World News
2024-07-18

Attacker injures one police officer in central Paris attack: French Interior Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:32

Netanyahu arrest warrant: New UK government drops challenge to court

LBCI
World News
08:21

EU launches action against France for breaking budget rules

LBCI
World News
08:16

Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police: Hospital staff

LBCI
World News
07:55

Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

WSJ condemns Russia's 'disgraceful, sham conviction' of US reporter

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-01

Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
World News
06:47

Netanyahu to hold talks with Trump aimed at easing tensions

LBCI
World News
2024-06-16

Zelenskyy says Russia is 'not ready' for a 'just peace'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More