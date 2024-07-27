French rail chief says sabotage repairs to be repaired by Monday

2024-07-27 | 07:45
French rail chief says sabotage repairs to be repaired by Monday
French rail chief says sabotage repairs to be repaired by Monday

The head of the SNCF French rail company said Saturday that trains would run normally from Monday after emergency repairs to sabotaged track ahead of the opening of the Paris Olympics.

Jean-Pierre Farandou told reporters that about 160,000 of the 800,000 people due to travel this weekend still faced cancellations or delays because of the three arson attacks on Friday.

AFP

World News

France

Rail

Trains

Sabotage

Paris

Olympics

