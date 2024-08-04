News
North Korea: Putin offered humanitarian aid over flood damage
World News
2024-08-04 | 00:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
North Korea: Putin offered humanitarian aid over flood damage
Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered humanitarian aid to North Korea, which has been hit by heavy rainfalls and floods, Pyongyang's state media KCNA said on Sunday.
Relations between the two countries have grown closer, and Putin made the offer in a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivered on Saturday via the Russian embassy in Pyongyang. The Russian leader's message expressed sympathy and support.
Putin displayed "his willingness to provide immediate humanitarian support for the recovery from the flood damage," KCNA said.
Kim thanked the offer but said since his government has already taken measures to conduct recovery work, he would ask for help "if aid is necessary," it added.
Heavy rains have pummelled the North's northwestern areas in recent days, flooding more than 4,000 homes and isolating some 5,000 residents, KCNA has reported. Kim personally inspected the affected areas and oversaw rescue efforts.
KCNA did not mention a separate proposal last week by South Korea to provide relief supplies for flood damage but released a statement by the North's foreign ministry criticizing recent joint military drills between South Korea and the US.
On Thursday, South Korea's unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs said it was ready to discuss flood relief with the North's Red Cross, a rare outreach under President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Reuters
World News
Vladimir Putin
Russia
South Korea
North Korea
Flood
Rainfalls
Aid
