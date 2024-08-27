Zelenskyy says Ukraine used F-16s against Russian air attacks

World News
2024-08-27 | 09:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelenskyy says Ukraine used F-16s against Russian air attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelenskyy says Ukraine used F-16s against Russian air attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that his military had deployed Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to counter Russia's recent large-scale drone and missile attacks.

"We destroyed already some missiles and drones using the F-16," Zelenskyy said in English at a press conference in Kyiv, declining to give more details.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Military

F-16

Fighter Jets

Russia

Drone

Missile

Attacks

LBCI Next
Ukraine issues new air alerts a day after 'massive' Russian attack
At least 30 killed in Sudan dam collapse, number could be much higher, UN says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-31

Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military

LBCI
World News
2024-07-11

Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says

LBCI
World News
03:15

Ukraine downs 5 missiles, 60 drones in second night of attacks

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

Zelenskyy: Russia hit Ukraine with over 100 missiles, around 100 drones

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:37

White House condemns strike that killed Reuters safety adviser in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
09:07

IAEA chief Grossi says there is risk of nuclear incident in Russia's Kursk region

LBCI
World News
08:22

Zelenskyy says Kyiv test fired first Ukraine-made ballistic missile

LBCI
World News
08:03

Russia-France ties hit new low after Telegram boss' arrest

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26

Two Egyptian security sources: Gaza talks in Cairo ended without agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Iran's Supreme Leader calls for regulation of cyberspace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:40

Israeli army says hostage rescued from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04

Netanyahu: We are working to return hostages through negotiations requiring military presence on the ground

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
00:10

Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: The resistance exhibits rationality and wisdom in its approach to dealing with Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More