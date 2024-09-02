Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, Ukraine's military says

2024-09-02 | 00:43
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, Ukraine&#39;s military says
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, Ukraine's military says

Russia pounded Ukraine's capital of Kyiv with missiles early on Monday, while falling debris from the downed weapons injured at least two people, sparking fires and damaging homes and infrastructure, officials said.

Ukraine's air defense units destroyed more than ten cruise missiles and nearly ten ballistic missiles, the city's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Air raid alerts went out across Ukraine for nearly two hours before the air force declared the skies clear at 0330 GMT. Neighboring NATO member Poland activated Polish and allied aircraft to keep its airspace safe during the attacks.

A boiler house at a Kyiv water plant was partially damaged as was the entrance to a metro station doubling as a bomb shelter in the Svyatoshynksyi district, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, though the station still operates.

The district is home to a cluster of universities and schools.

The attack injured at least two people, Klitschko said. Cars were set ablaze across the city as well as a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, he added.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Kyiv

Missiles

Damage

Homes

Fire

War

