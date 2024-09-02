News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, Ukraine's military says
World News
2024-09-02 | 00:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, Ukraine's military says
Russia pounded Ukraine's capital of Kyiv with missiles early on Monday, while falling debris from the downed weapons injured at least two people, sparking fires and damaging homes and infrastructure, officials said.
Ukraine's air defense units destroyed more than ten cruise missiles and nearly ten ballistic missiles, the city's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.
Air raid alerts went out across Ukraine for nearly two hours before the air force declared the skies clear at 0330 GMT. Neighboring NATO member Poland activated Polish and allied aircraft to keep its airspace safe during the attacks.
A boiler house at a Kyiv water plant was partially damaged as was the entrance to a metro station doubling as a bomb shelter in the Svyatoshynksyi district, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, though the station still operates.
The district is home to a cluster of universities and schools.
The attack injured at least two people, Klitschko said. Cars were set ablaze across the city as well as a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, he added.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Kyiv
Missiles
Damage
Homes
Fire
War
Next
Macron continues meetings to select new Prime Minister
Prime Ministers of Malaysia and New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-20
Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says
World News
2024-08-20
Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says
0
World News
2024-07-31
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
World News
2024-07-31
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages
0
World News
2024-08-27
Zelenskyy says Kyiv test fired first Ukraine-made ballistic missile
World News
2024-08-27
Zelenskyy says Kyiv test fired first Ukraine-made ballistic missile
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:34
Scholz urges 'democratic parties' to exclude far-right after regional polls
World News
05:34
Scholz urges 'democratic parties' to exclude far-right after regional polls
0
World News
04:19
Putin says Kursk incursion will not stop Russian advance in east Ukraine
World News
04:19
Putin says Kursk incursion will not stop Russian advance in east Ukraine
0
World News
03:22
Mpox patients lack medicine and food in East DR Congo hospital
World News
03:22
Mpox patients lack medicine and food in East DR Congo hospital
0
World News
03:05
Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra finalizes her cabinet, will seek royal approval
World News
03:05
Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra finalizes her cabinet, will seek royal approval
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-25
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-25
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
World News
2024-08-28
Russia says bans 92 US citizens from entry including journalists
World News
2024-08-28
Russia says bans 92 US citizens from entry including journalists
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-30
Fuel prices fall in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-30
Fuel prices fall in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli drone drops bombs near border wall in Kfarkela, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli drone drops bombs near border wall in Kfarkela, South Lebanon
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Unit 8200's Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Unit 8200's Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise
4
Lebanon News
03:20
Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives
Lebanon News
03:20
Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for attacks on Israelis in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for attacks on Israelis in West Bank
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
Saudi FM Bin Farhan discusses current Palestinian situation with Palestinian counterpart
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
Saudi FM Bin Farhan discusses current Palestinian situation with Palestinian counterpart
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More