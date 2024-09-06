US climate envoy says planning summit with China on methane, polluting gases

US climate envoy John Podesta said Friday that plans are being made for a summit with China on reducing emissions of methane and other highly polluting non-CO2 gasses, following talks with his counterpart Liu Zhenmin and foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing.



Describing the discussions as "excellent" while acknowledging "some differences," Podesta said the two sides had "made plans to hold a summit on non-CO2 gas -- methane, N2O, hydrofluorocarbons."



AFP