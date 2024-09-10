59,000 people evacuated in Vietnam's flood-hit Yen Bai province

2024-09-10
59,000 people evacuated in Vietnam's flood-hit Yen Bai province

More than 59,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes in the flood-hit province of Yen Bai in northern Vietnam, local authorities said Tuesday.

Almost 18,000 homes were partially submerged, disaster officials in Yen Bai added, after severe flooding triggered by Typhoon Yagi.

AFP

