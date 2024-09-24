Sweden says Iran behind 2023 hacker attack that urged revenge for Quran burning

World News
2024-09-24 | 03:22
High views
Sweden says Iran behind 2023 hacker attack that urged revenge for Quran burning
Sweden says Iran behind 2023 hacker attack that urged revenge for Quran burning

Sweden's prosecutors on Tuesday accused Iran's intelligence service of hacking an SMS operator in 2023 to send messages encouraging people to take revenge on protesters who had burned the Quran.

Sweden's Prosecution Authority said in a statement that approximately 15,000 messages "calling for revenge against Quran burners" were sent in the summer of 2023, following a series of protests involving desecrations of the Quran.

