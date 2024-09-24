News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Sweden says Iran behind 2023 hacker attack that urged revenge for Quran burning
World News
2024-09-24 | 03:22
Sweden says Iran behind 2023 hacker attack that urged revenge for Quran burning
Sweden's prosecutors on Tuesday accused Iran's intelligence service of hacking an SMS operator in 2023 to send messages encouraging people to take revenge on protesters who had burned the Quran.
Sweden's Prosecution Authority said in a statement that approximately 15,000 messages "calling for revenge against Quran burners" were sent in the summer of 2023, following a series of protests involving desecrations of the Quran.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Sweden
Quran
Burning
Iran
Biden to deliver final address to UN General Assembly as president
Previous
