Zelenskyy says Trump assured him of support for Ukraine in war with Russia

2024-09-29
Zelenskyy says Trump assured him of support for Ukraine in war with Russia
3min
Zelenskyy says Trump assured him of support for Ukraine in war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with Fox News aired Saturday, said he received "very direct information" from Donald Trump indicating that the former U.S. president would support Ukraine in its war against Russia if he is reelected in the November presidential election.

Zelenskyy, who was in the United States for the U.N. General Assembly, presented his war "victory plan" to Trump during a closed-door meeting on Friday, after the Republican presidential candidate stated he would work with both Ukraine and Russia to end the conflict.

Speaking to Fox News after the meeting, Zelenskyy said, "I don't know what will happen after the elections and who will be the president ... But I received very direct information from Donald Trump that he will be on our side, that he will support Ukraine."

He has used his U.S. visit to promote his "victory plan," which a U.S. official described as a repackaged request for more weapons and the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range missiles. The plan envisions the ultimate defeat of Russia in the war, the official said. Some officials consider the aim unrealistic.

Zelenskyy, who also met with U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, stated he was seeking unified U.S. support in its ongoing war with Russia and was not backing either side in the U.S. elections.

"I don't want to be involved in the election period ... I don't want to lose one or another part of Americans," Zelenskyy told Fox News.

On Friday, Trump expressed pleasure in meeting with Zelenskyy, marking a change in tone from some of his previous comments on the campaign trail.

The differences between Trump and Harris on Ukraine reflect splits within their respective Democratic and Republican parties regarding the U.S. role in the world.

Trump and some Republicans in Congress have questioned the value of U.S. funding and additional weapons for Ukraine's two-year battle against Russia, calling it futile. In contrast, Democrats, led by Biden, have advocated for punishing Russia and bolstering Ukraine, framing Ukraine's victory as a vital national security interest.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

United States

Russia

China 'deeply concerned' about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing
Nepal floods kill at least 66 people, 69 missing
