Netanyahu begins call with Biden: PM's office

World News
2024-10-09
High views
Netanyahu begins call with Biden: PM&#39;s office
Netanyahu begins call with Biden: PM's office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held widely anticipated talks with US President Joe Biden by telephone on Wednesday, the premier's office announced.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now in conversation with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

