China says hopes for 'peaceful coexistence' with US as Trump on brink of victory
World News
2024-11-06 | 02:23
China says hopes for 'peaceful coexistence' with US as Trump on brink of victory
China said Wednesday it hoped for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States as Donald Trump appeared on the verge of a decisive victory over Kamala Harris in the country's presidential election.
"We will continue to approach and handle China-U.S. relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.
AFP
World News
China
United States
Donald Trump
Peace
Coexistence
