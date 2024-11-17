Poland PM says 'telephone diplomacy' will not stop Putin

2024-11-17 | 09:14
Poland PM says 'telephone diplomacy' will not stop Putin

Phone calls will not stop Russia's war in Ukraine, Poland's prime minister said on Sunday, two days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone.

"No-one will stop Putin with phone calls. The attack last night, one of the biggest in this war, has proved that telephone diplomacy cannot replace real support from the whole West for Ukraine," Donald Tusk wrote on X.

AFP

