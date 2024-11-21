Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called for a strong response from world leaders to Russia's use of a new generation hypersonic missile, saying it was a major step-up in the "scale and brutality" of the war.



"The world must react. Right now there is no strong reaction from the world," Zelensky said in a statement published on Telegram, adding: "This is an obvious and serious increase in the scale and brutality of this war."

