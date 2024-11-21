News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine's Zelensky urges 'strong' response to Russian hypersonic missile strike
World News
2024-11-21 | 15:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine's Zelensky urges 'strong' response to Russian hypersonic missile strike
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called for a strong response from world leaders to Russia's use of a new generation hypersonic missile, saying it was a major step-up in the "scale and brutality" of the war.
"The world must react. Right now there is no strong reaction from the world," Zelensky said in a statement published on Telegram, adding: "This is an obvious and serious increase in the scale and brutality of this war."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia
Hypersonic
Missile
Next
Russian spokeswoman ordered not to comment on Ukraine missile strike live on air
UK former deputy PM John Prescott dies aged 86
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:36
Russia says informed US before firing hypersonic missile at Ukraine
World News
14:36
Russia says informed US before firing hypersonic missile at Ukraine
0
World News
06:24
Russian spokeswoman ordered not to comment on Ukraine missile strike live on air
World News
06:24
Russian spokeswoman ordered not to comment on Ukraine missile strike live on air
0
World News
2024-11-18
France says Ukraine using its missiles inside Russia still an 'option'
World News
2024-11-18
France says Ukraine using its missiles inside Russia still an 'option'
0
World News
2024-11-18
China urges peace in Ukraine after US clears missile strikes on Russia
World News
2024-11-18
China urges peace in Ukraine after US clears missile strikes on Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
16:04
UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board passes resolution against Iran: Reuters
World News
16:04
UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board passes resolution against Iran: Reuters
0
World News
14:36
Russia says informed US before firing hypersonic missile at Ukraine
World News
14:36
Russia says informed US before firing hypersonic missile at Ukraine
0
World News
12:27
ICC prosecutor calls on members to comply with arrest warrants
World News
12:27
ICC prosecutor calls on members to comply with arrest warrants
0
World News
09:09
Hamas states ICC arrest warrants for Israeli officials are 'important step towards justice'
World News
09:09
Hamas states ICC arrest warrants for Israeli officials are 'important step towards justice'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
PM Mikati receives call from Blinken; air bridge between KSA and Lebanon to launch Saturday
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
PM Mikati receives call from Blinken; air bridge between KSA and Lebanon to launch Saturday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-19
The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-19
The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots
0
Lebanon News
13:50
Israeli airstrikes claim more lives, bringing total toll to 3,583 killed and 15,244 injured
Lebanon News
13:50
Israeli airstrikes claim more lives, bringing total toll to 3,583 killed and 15,244 injured
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:44
Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports
Lebanon News
12:44
Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports
2
Lebanon News
10:06
Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time
Lebanon News
10:06
Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time
3
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army issues second evacuation warning for residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army issues second evacuation warning for residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
04:35
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
04:35
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
5
Lebanon News
03:45
Israeli army warns residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
03:45
Israeli army warns residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate
6
Lebanon News
08:14
Israel's strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs target alleged Hezbollah weapons facilities: Army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
08:14
Israel's strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs target alleged Hezbollah weapons facilities: Army spokesperson claims
7
Lebanon News
08:39
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:39
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
13:31
Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'
Lebanon News
13:31
Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More