Berlin says DHL crash could have had outside involvement

World News
2024-11-25 | 10:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Berlin says DHL crash could have had outside involvement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Berlin says DHL crash could have had outside involvement

Germany's foreign minister Monday said the deadly crash of a cargo plane near the Lithuanian capital's airport could have been an accident or a "hybrid incident" with outside involvement.

"We must now seriously ask ourselves whether this was an accident or whether it was another hybrid incident," Annalena Baerbock told reporters at a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Italy, alluding to the recent severing of cables in the Baltic Sea that officials have said could have been sabotage.
 
AFP

World News

Annalena Baerbock

DHL

Germany

Lithuania

Baltic Sea

LBCI Next
US denounces killing of Israeli rabbi in UAE as 'horrific crime'
COP29 deal 'marks new era for climate cooperation and finance': EU chief
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:55

Cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing one

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-24

Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday

LBCI
World News
2024-11-23

US, Britain, France and Germany voice 'serious concern' at Iran centrifuge plan

LBCI
World News
2024-11-17

Germany's Scholz reaffirms nothing can be decided without Kyiv

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:25

Special counsel drops classified documents case against Donald Trump

LBCI
World News
13:49

Special counsel moves to dismiss subversion case against President-elect Donald Trump

LBCI
World News
10:49

UN urges parties to 'accept a ceasefire' in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
09:51

Romania premier Ciolacu concedes defeat in presidential vote

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-15

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa showcases Lebanese culture with striking designs at Miss Universe prelims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Speaker Berri confirms the resistance's non-involvement in Majdal Shams incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Initial toll of Israeli strike on Baalchmay in Mount Lebanon: Five killed, two injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Lebanon health minister reports 8 dead, 2,800 injured in pager explosions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:53

Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More