Berlin says DHL crash could have had outside involvement

Germany's foreign minister Monday said the deadly crash of a cargo plane near the Lithuanian capital's airport could have been an accident or a "hybrid incident" with outside involvement.



"We must now seriously ask ourselves whether this was an accident or whether it was another hybrid incident," Annalena Baerbock told reporters at a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Italy, alluding to the recent severing of cables in the Baltic Sea that officials have said could have been sabotage.

AFP