Iran says to 'firmly support' Damascus after rebel attacks

World News
2024-12-01 | 03:37
High views
Iran says to 'firmly support' Damascus after rebel attacks
Iran says to 'firmly support' Damascus after rebel attacks

Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi said Sunday he will leave Tehran for Damascus to deliver a message of support for Syria's government and armed forces, state media said, after a lighting advance by rebels.

"I am going to Damascus to convey the message of the Islamic Republic to the Syrian government," Araghchi said, emphasizing Tehran will "firmly support the Syrian government and army," the IRNA state news agency reported.

World News

Iran

Abbas Araghchi

Tehran

Damascus

Syria

