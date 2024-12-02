Biden arrives in Angola for his first visit to Africa as president

Joe Biden arrived in Angola Monday for a two-day visit, his first and only trip to the African continent as US president.



The visit of the United States' leader, who hands over to Donald Trump on January 20, is intended to underline US ambitions in Africa in the face of significant investment from China.



Biden is due to deliver remarks at the National Slavery Museum in Luanda and travel to the port city of Lobito to highlight US investments in the region.



AFP