Biden arrives in Angola for his first visit to Africa as president

World News
2024-12-02 | 12:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden arrives in Angola for his first visit to Africa as president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden arrives in Angola for his first visit to Africa as president

Joe Biden arrived in Angola Monday for a two-day visit, his first and only trip to the African continent as US president.

The visit of the United States' leader, who hands over to Donald Trump on January 20, is intended to underline US ambitions in Africa in the face of significant investment from China.

Biden is due to deliver remarks at the National Slavery Museum in Luanda and travel to the port city of Lobito to highlight US investments in the region.

AFP

World News

United States

Joe Biden

Africa

Angola

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Dollar edges higher on rate uncertainty, tariff threats
CENTCOM: Houthi attacks on US destroyers and ships in Gulf of Aden foiled
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-13

Biden to make first Africa visit with Angola trip in coming weeks: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2024-11-30

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in first Test

LBCI
World News
2024-11-25

Special counsel drops classified documents case against Donald Trump

LBCI
World News
2024-11-25

Special counsel moves to dismiss subversion case against President-elect Donald Trump

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:16

Trump cautions 'hell to pay' if Gaza hostages not freed before his inauguration

LBCI
World News
14:08

US says Lebanon 'ceasefire holding' despite incidents

LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

LBCI
World News
12:58

UN rights chief decries 'disproportionate force' against Georgia protesters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-01

Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’

LBCI
World News
2024-10-02

Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-10-01

Houthis announce targeting two ships in Red and Arabian seas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israeli airstrikes target Tyre, South Lebanon; multiple casualties reported

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:02

Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says

LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More