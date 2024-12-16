US hits North Korea and Russia with new sanctions: Treasury

The United States hit North Korea and Russia Monday with new sanctions that the Treasury Department said targeted Pyongyang's financial activities and military support to Moscow.



The sanctions, which list North Korean banks, generals and other officials as well as Russian oil shipping companies, are the latest U.S. measure aimed at disrupting North Korea's support to Russia's war in Ukraine.



The North Korean banks targeted include Golden Triangle Bank and Korea Mandal Credit Bank, the Treasury Department said in a statement.



The officials include North Korean generals who the department said were among the thousands of troops Pyongyang has deployed to Russia to aid its Ukraine war effort.







Reuters