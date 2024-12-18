Russia claims two more villages in east Ukraine

2024-12-18 | 04:39
Russia claims two more villages in east Ukraine
Russia claims two more villages in east Ukraine

Russia's defense ministry Wednesday claimed the capture of two new settlements in the Donetsk region of east Ukraine as Moscow's troops advance.

The ministry said in a daily briefing that its forces had "liberated" Stari Terny and Trudove, both located near the industrial town of Kurakhove that Russia is seeking to capture.

AFP

